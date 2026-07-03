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PREMIERE: Smalltown DJs - "See Thru"
Five months and nearly one million total SoundCloud plays later, the Calgarian tandem of Smalltown DJs and Broken Social Scene lead vocalist Lisa Lobs
Justin Martin - "Buggin (Smalltown DJs and Lambo Remix)"
As if successfully punting Basement Jaxx's 2001 big beat classic "Where's Your Head At?" into the techno void, Calgary's Smalltown DJs partner with Ca
PREMIERE: Smalltown DJs' Diplo & Friends Mix
Calgary, Alberta, Canada is oftentimes better known globally for a "stampeding" July week of rodeo and cowboy-themed celebrations than vibe and funk-f
Download the Grandtheft & Smalltown DJs' "Flying" EP
Back in October, we got mesmerized by "Flying," a track from Grandtheft and Smalltown DJs that felt like a breath of fresh air during a time when the
Smalltown DJs ft. Lisa Lobsinger - "See Thru (Thugli Remix)"
Thugli's remix of Smalltown DJs' "See Thru" is gorgeous. Hard-hitting drums are wrapped around vocals from Lisa Lobsinger, and it results in an emoti
Grandtheft & Smalltown DJs - "Flying"
Let me preface this by saying I don't know "club" music as well as some of the others on the DAD squad. That said, I enjoy this shit out of this here
The Best Mixes of the Week
You have to love this week's selection. Gone are the massive, obvious dancefloor bangers. In with the leftfield freaks. From twerk and drum & bass to dubstep, bass-driven house, and Jersey club, we're killing it with the alt sounds this week. Test us, you can't best us.
Listen to Smalltown DJs' Mad Decent Block Party Mixtape
Is the 2013 Mad Decent Block Party over already? Where the hell have the last three months gone?! This weekend, the 2013 MDBP's last stand goes down i
Here is the Full Lineup for the 2013 Mad Decent Block Party
You know your event is serious when the earlybird tickets sell out without a lineup announced. The 2013 Mad Decent Block Party will span 13 cities, and feature a host of artists, including Major Lazer, Danny Brown, Skream, RiFF RAFF, Baauer, RL Grime, Flosstradamus, DJ Sega, Dillon Francis, Lunice, ETC!ETC!, and many more. Peep the video for the full lineup. This should be sick.
Grandtheft & Smalltown DJs - "Get Based"
With the weather steadily rising, its time to dress a bit less and get on the floor. Cuts like "Get Based" from Grandtheft and Smalltown DJs, which is dropping on April 9 via T&A, are the kind of bangers we need to coax everyone to the dancefloor. It's essentially a moombah track, but once you hit play, it feels like you're out in the Caribbean, ready to sweat the work week out. Feels like one of those tracks that smart selectors will keep in their crates until the end of summer, yadig?