Sluggers

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I'll go right out and say it: The best soundtracks play out in mixed form. It's one thing to have a great album or collection of songs to shuffle through, but a great mix, guided by a skilled DJ? Worth its weight in gold. Here are the golden picks for this week.
khrisd

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The Chemical Brothers - "Get Yourself High (SLUGGERS Remix)"

I've said it once and I'll say it again: SLUGGERS are killing it right now. There's been a steady flow of killer material from them basically all of 2

brenttactic4236 days ago
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Music

Camp Lo - "Luchini (Sluggers WMC Remix)"

At the beginning of this month, we hit you with a long-awaited footwork VIP of Camp Lo's hip-hop classic "Luchini."e Out of the blue, the Slow Roast c

khrisd4497 days ago
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Music

EXCLUSIVE: Sluggers - "Turbo Fade (Substant Remix)"

Simply put, this one from Ottawa's Substant is tough. He's reworked "Turbo Fade", the massive OWSLA release from Sluggers into a thing of beauty that

nappy4561 days ago
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Music

Stream Sluggers' "Phantom Fade" EP

Although many people might think of Miami and immediately think of Ultra Music Festival or South Beach or Lebron, I'm thinking about OWSLA's Sluggers.

jakel4600 days ago
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Music

Download David Heartbreak's "More Acid" Compilation

When I say ACID, do you think of LSD or the 303? If your mind immediately wanders off to manipulating a Roland TB-303 to create that signature ACID so

alessr4658 days ago
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Stream Sluggers' Self-Titled EP

Let's dispense with the pleasantries: If you're sampling Khia's notoriously illicit "My Neck My Back" on the closing track of your EP, subtlety is not

Jon Tanners4825 days ago

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