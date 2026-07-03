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Takashi Murakami's popular foam slides are now available exclusively on Complex Shop.Complex
West called out his partner Adidas this week, saying the brand was knocking off his Yeezy designs. Where is the line between inspiration and imitation?Brendan Dunne
From Suicoke to Birkenstocks, here’s how to wear sandals & slides like your favorite celebrities such as Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, & more.Mike DeStefano
Presumably, some of the same people who were quick to mock the design were also just as quick to hop on early Monday morning for a chance at a pair.Trace William Cowen