With 'Scream 7' set to slice its way through the box office next year, we take a look back at the larger 'Scream' franchise, starting with Ghostface's 1996 debut.Trace William Cowen
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From Michael Myers to Ghostface, these are the slasher movie killers that defined horror cinema and became pop culture icons.Devin Nealy
You want scary movies? Thriller movies galore? Monster movies? We got you. Here are the best horror movies and scary films on Netflix worth watching right now.John Flynn
Sometimes jokes are taken as serious statements, for whatever reason, resulting in content of this variety. Either way, the reactions are piling up.Trace William Cowen