Sl Jones

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Video: SL Jones "Big Bank (No Ones)"

The Arkansas rapper has his sights set on racks.

edwinortiz4692 days ago
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Mixtape: SL Jones "Way Of Life No Hobby"

The Arkansas rapper releases his new mixtape with full production from Metro Boomin.

edwinortiz4699 days ago
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Video: SL Jones "Let'm Talk"

This one is hype!

Paul Meara4916 days ago
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EP: SL Jones "Trapper's Delight"

Clever play on words.

Paul Meara4923 days ago
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Mixtape: SL Jones & DJ Burn One "Paraphernalia"

Features include Freddie Gibbs and Rittz.

Andrew Martin5168 days ago
Music

Mixtape: SL Jones "Flight Risk"

The 10-track project is now available.

Complex5329 days ago
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Listen: SL Jones "Gas Station"

The beat on this is tough.

Complex5342 days ago
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SL Jones f/ Pill & Killer Mike "Hustlin'"

Something for your ears while Jones finishes up his tape.

Jacob Moore5370 days ago
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Video Premiere: SL Jones "Paper Cuts"

The Little Rock representative is aiming to put his city on the map.

Jacob Moore5406 days ago
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Listen: SL Jones f/ Rocko & JBar "Out Here"

Little Rock, Arkansas is in the building.

Complex5454 days ago

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