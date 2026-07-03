Size Records

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Steve Angello's Size Records imprint is celebrating its 10th birthday in style. The #DECADE movement has featured free tunes, a plethora of #DECADE nights, and a Size tour through North America, which kicked off this week. While most of you know the general story of how Size came to be, how much of the history of the label's moving parts are you up on? With the help of the roster, DAD presents 10 things that you didn't know about Size Records.
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Size In The Park Returns on May 17, 2014

Once again, it's on. We're just not sure where. Today Steve Angello's Size Records imprint has announced that Size In The Park will be back for its th

khrisd4476 days ago
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Size Records Has Announced the Second Batch of #DECADE Free Releases

Recently we told you about Size's #DECADE celebration, where they're giving away back catalog gems via Google Play as a part of their massive ten-year anniversary celebration. This week? We get to learn from Steve Angello about the history of Size and the journey the imprint has gone on.

khrisd4508 days ago
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Size Records Celebrates a #DECADE of SIZE Records By Giving Away 170 Tracks

With a forthcoming album in the offing, Steve Angello is preparing for a major 2014. As well, for his label, Size Records, it would appear as though t

marcuskdowling4513 days ago
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Steve Angello & Size Records Set To Take Over North America

It's 2014 and electronic dance music (or EDM) is unquestionably a true 21st century global phenomenon. The world's biggest festivals stretch over two

jakel4522 days ago
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Here is the Official Lineup for SIZE In The Park 2

You know that Steve Angello's SIZE In The Park 2 will take place over two days. You should also know that tickets are available (and running out) right now. Yet aside from Angello, you didn't know who the hell was on this sure-to-be massive lineup, did you? Well, you didn't... but now you do!

khrisd4725 days ago
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Steve Angello is Re-Launching SIZE's Sister Imprint, X

Maybe the Swedish House Mafia's hiatus was to give Steve Angello time to spread his wings? He's giving his SIZE Records imprint a new push, and is now re-launching X, Size's sister imprint, with a new EP from Trent Cantrelle. His Nice & Close EP keeps things fresh, especially on "Understand," which feels like a total '90s throwback cut. If X's drive is to push more of the deep and tech-y side of the SIZE sound, he's on the right track with this one.

khrisd4854 days ago

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