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The first time that Junior Sanchez remembers meeting Todd Terry in person, they went to see the Jerky Boys movie in the theater (in 1995). Of course,marcuskdowling
Steve Angello's Size Records imprint is celebrating its 10th birthday in style. The #DECADE movement has featured free tunes, a plethora of #DECADE nights, and a Size tour through North America, which kicked off this week. While most of you know the general story of how Size came to be, how much of the history of the label's moving parts are you up on? With the help of the roster, DAD presents 10 things that you didn't know about Size Records.khrisd
With Size Records celebrating a fantastic #DECADE, you have to remember that they've not stopped making magic. Their 123rd release hit us like a shot;khrisd
No matter how DIY EDM can get, you cannot deny the importance of a good record label. Getting music out there in 2013 is as easy as setting up a Bandcandroids