Legendary business.Joseph JP Patterson
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Music
Interview: Shystie Talks ‘Dubplate Drama’ Days, “Stop” & The Current State Of British MC Culture
The leading lady of 'Dubplate Drama' is all grown up.Kieran Yates
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Gucci Mane just released a song called "Crash Dummy" allegedly detailing the Pooh Shiesty assault. Here is a timeline of the two rappers' relationship.Will Schube