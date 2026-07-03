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Latest Stories

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Shwood Just Released Its First Collection of Wooden Opticals

Oregon-based eyewear brand Shwood expands into optics.

Joshua Espinoza4261 days ago
Style

Shwood and Pendleton Team Up Again to Bring us Some Sweet Shades

Take a look at the latest collaboration here.

Megan Munro4307 days ago
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Pendleton Adds Its Hertiage Quality to a Pair of Shwood Frames

Fellow Oregonians Pendleton and Shwood team up on a pair of wooden frames that reflects the quality and hertiage of both brands.

Gregory Babcock4339 days ago
Style

Shwood Turns Mercedes-Benz Dashboards Into Sunglasses for Fashion Week

The feeling of a luxury S-Class on your face.

Teofilo Killip4698 days ago
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Shwood Uses Slate in the New "Stone Collection"

Oregon brand creates another collection of eyewear from natural resources.

Teofilo Killip4867 days ago
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Shwood Founder Eric Singer Makes a Surfboard from Recycled Wood in "Scrap Surf" (Video)

The handmade eyewear maker used reclaimed wood on the Oregon coast.

Justin Ray4917 days ago
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Shwood Releases Limited Edition Two-Tone Canby Frame

Alternating colored wood with the same classic style.

Teofilo Killip5042 days ago
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Video: Shwood Experiments With 3-D Technique In New Lookbook

Who knew the Oregon woods could get so trippy.

Teofilo Killip5107 days ago
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Shwood x HUF “Six-Ply Fade” Sunglasses

Broken skateboard decks are turned into dope accessories. Genius.

Teofilo Killip5462 days ago
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Shwood x BEAMS Limited Edition Canby Glasses

<p>Sickest wooden-framed glasses now get a special limited edition set with BEAMS.</p>

Nick Grant5489 days ago
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Shwood × Ransom Canby Sunglasses

Only 50 of these special edition frames were made so move fast.

Corey Stokes5513 days ago
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Shwood "The Oswald" Sunglasses

Tired of the same ol' plastic frames? Try something new.

Corey Stokes5582 days ago
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Shwood Spring/Summer 2011 Sunglasses Available Now

Shwood is changing the game with its wooden sunglasses.

Teofilo Killip5603 days ago

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