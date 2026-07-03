Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson Jr. reflects on the label’s historic run with Kendrick Lamar and reveals their plans for the future.Jessica Mckinney
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Kendrick Shares 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' Update and Fans Think He's Hinting at a Double Album
Kendrick Lamar’s 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' might be bigger than fans initially thought, as the rapper has posted a photo drawing renewed speculation.Brenton Blanchet
Catch up on the best Canadian songs of October.Aidan D'Aoust
You can debate about who is the most influential hip-hop group of all time, but we wouldn’t have OutKast, Kanye West, or Pharrell without A Tribe Called Quest. They're the most beloved hip-hop crew ever. In Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, and Jarobi’s honor, here are the best A Tribe Called Quest Songs.BJosephs