Short Dawg

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You can debate about who is the most influential hip-hop group of all time, but we wouldn’t have OutKast, Kanye West, or Pharrell without A Tribe Called Quest. They're the most beloved hip-hop crew ever. In Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, and Jarobi’s honor, here are the best A Tribe Called Quest Songs.
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