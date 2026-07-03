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Life
Man Left With Severe Facial Injuries After Racially Motivated Attack In Shoreditch
Met Police are looking for three men in connection with the assault, which happened outside a venue in Brick Lane, Shoreditch, at 3:30am BST on July 25.
James Keith1781 days ago