SHOR

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SHOR (credit: Bjorn Franklin)
Music

Premiere: Producer, Singer And Songwriter SHOR Shares Seductive Indie Electronica Number "Sirens"

A mix of hazy, sun-kissed synths and pained but seductive vocals.

James Keith2990 days ago

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