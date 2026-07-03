Featured
Buffalo, New York's Buzz Trillington and Shooter McNappin have been rolling together for a bit. Many of you probably remember them from the We Keep Itkhrisd
DAD goes through a lot of music in any given week. A. Lot. And while we end up throwing a serious amount of songs on the site from week-to-week, thereandroids
Nothing makes a boring day go by than some quality mixes. Lucky for you, DAD is constantly on the lookout, seeking out the best of the best. We're not looking for the cookie cutter DJs; these are selectors that are top notch in they tracks they select and how they're stitched. This week's selections run the gamut, and we know you'll find something to shake all of your tailfeathers to.khrisd
Earlier this week, DAD presented the We Keep It EP, which featured nothing but 100BPM originals from Buzz Trillington, Riot Earp, and others, includinkhrisd