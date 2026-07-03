Shooter Mcnappin

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DAD goes through a lot of music in any given week. A. Lot. And while we end up throwing a serious amount of songs on the site from week-to-week, there
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Nothing makes a boring day go by than some quality mixes. Lucky for you, DAD is constantly on the lookout, seeking out the best of the best. We're not looking for the cookie cutter DJs; these are selectors that are top notch in they tracks they select and how they're stitched. This week's selections run the gamut, and we know you'll find something to shake all of your tailfeathers to.
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EXCLUSIVE: SwaggleRock Presents "We Keep It, Vol. 2"

The time for turning down is over. We're a week away from Christmas, but SwaggleRock wanted us to give you some gifts early, so here we have it, the s

khrisd4595 days ago
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Music

Preview SwaggleRock's "We Keep It 100, Vol. 2" EP

Back in April, DAD helped kick off this 100BPM craze by presenting the impressive We Keep It 100 EP, which was cultivated by the duo of Shooter McNapp

khrisd4596 days ago
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Music

Download Sour Milk Gang's "Vol. I: The Milk's Gone Bad!"

Sour Milk Gang doesn't have a bio. We actually know very little about them. All we can sort out is that this mysterious collaboration of producers spawned on the internets. And we know quite a few heads on this release. You're more than familiar with Shooter McNappin, Buzz Trillington, and Strooly (who gave me an early copy of "Hi Ho" for my recent DAD mix). Juke Ellington appears on this as well.

nappy4755 days ago
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Music

Download the "Now That's What I Call D*CKSQUAD: Volume 1" Compilation

Never have I had this much dick in my life. DICKSQUAD is headed by the homies Tanner Caldwell and RaceCarBed, who are turning this brand into an incredibly reputable force within the bass music scene. They've been throwing really successful parties (the videos of the inflatable dick getting bounced around like a beachball is everything that a win represents), and really impressed me with the execution of this release. It straddles juke and club quite flawlessly.

nappy4760 days ago
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Music

DoAndroidsDance Presents "We Keep It"

One of the things that the influx of trap did was open up the doors for more takes on established sounds. Sure, moombahton reinvented reggaeton for th

khrisd4826 days ago
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