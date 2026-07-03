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Shoe Palace x Adidas Superstar 'Muhammad Ali'
Sneakers

Muhammad Ali Inspires This Shoe Palace x Adidas Superstar Collab

Here's how to buy the Muhammad Ali-inspired Adidas Superstars.

Victor Deng213 days ago
What the Shoe Palace Shooting Says About the Present & Future of Sneakers
Sneakers

What the Shoe Palace Shooting Says About the Present & Future of Sneakers

<p>On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Shoe Palace employee Jayren Bradford was murdered during a sneaker raffle dispute on Melrose in Los Angeles. This extremely unfortunate incident is just another example of the growing dangers involving the sneaker marketplace and the culture in general. Complex News visited Melrose to

Complex1799 days ago
Shoe Palace Melrose
Sneakers

Arrest Made in Fatal Shoe Palace Shooting

LAPD confirms that a 16-year-old has been arrested for a shooting that left one employee dead at Shoe Palace in Melrose. Click here for the full story.

Victor Deng1799 days ago
Shoe Palace x Adidas Forum Low
Sneakers

Shoe Palace Made an Adidas Forum for the Forum Arena

Retailer Shoe Palace has an Adidas Forum Low 'Fabulous Forum' sneaker collaboration inspired by the Los Angeles Forum coming soon. Find the release date here.

Riley Jones1851 days ago
Shoe Palace Store Front
Sneakers

Shoe Palace Bought by JD Sports

The British sportswear retailer JD Sports announced its acquisition of Shoe Palace. Click here for the official details.

Victor Deng2040 days ago
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Shoe Palace x Nike Air Huarache White/Red/Platinum 'Joonbug' AJ5578 101 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Shoe Palace Is Dropping Another Exclusive Huarache

Continuing its 25th anniversary celebration, retailer Shoe Palace is releasing a second Air Huarache collaboration featuring art from Bay Area creator Joonbug.

Mike DeStefano2916 days ago
Shoe Palace Under Armour Curry 4 'Yellow/Blue' 1298306 700 (Pair)
Sneakers

Shoe Palace Released Exclusive Curry 4s

Shoe Palace released an exclusive pair of the Under Armour Curry 4.

Mike DeStefano3030 days ago
Reebok Shaq Attaq Superman Release Date Tongue
Sneakers

Shaq and Reebok Are Releasing 'Superman' Sneakers

Shoe Palace and Reebok link up to create a Superman-themed Shaq Attaq to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Shaquille O'Neal's All-Star debut.

Brandon Richard3080 days ago
Shoe Palace x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Jordan Elephant Print
Sneakers

Icon to Icon: Shoe Palace Introduces the "Elephant Print" Converse Chuck Taylor

The retailer celebrates its 23rd anniversary.

Brandon Richard3674 days ago

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