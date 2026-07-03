Sheila Vand

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Personality Complex: "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" Star Sheila Vand Is Out of This World

Sheila Vand is making her mainstream debut as a star of "State of Affairs," but the actress is all about staying true to her arthouse roots.

Tara Aquino4259 days ago

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