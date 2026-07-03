From Hall of Famers like Shannon Sharpe to elementary school teachers, #SportsTok is the place to be for Super Bowl content.Miki Hellerbach
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Shannon Sharpe has received a lot of criticism of late for his approach to his interview with Katt Williams. We break down why Shannon doesn't deserve the backlash he's received.Zion Olojede
Sports
Life After 'Undisputed': How Shannon Sharpe Became The Most Entertaining Person In Sports Media
Shannon Sharpe, Complex’s No. 1 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personality, sat down with us to discuss earning the top spot, life after 'Undisputed', and what's next.Kameron Hay
From Kenny Beecham to Mase and Cam'ron to Stephen A. Smith, we ranked which personalities capture the most audience, have opinions that provoke reaction, & have the most topical range.Complex Staff