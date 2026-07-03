Shannon Sangster

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About Face: Chicago's Shannon Sangster

We caught up with Chicago's Shannon Sangster to discuss his favorite hot spots, cold-weather trends, and even his grooming game.

Kristen Dold4231 days ago

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