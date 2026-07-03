Shailan

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geovarn
Music

Premiere: It's A North London Affair As Geovarn Taps Belly And Shailan For New Single "Skeng"

"Skeng" exhibits real versatility and shows how slick the edges of grime can sound.

Tobi Oke3201 days ago

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