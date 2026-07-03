Sharpe could become the first Canadian player to be drafted in the top 10 without playing any college basketball. He's also a huge 'Vampire Diaries' fan.Sydney Rey
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From Hall of Famers like Shannon Sharpe to elementary school teachers, #SportsTok is the place to be for Super Bowl content.Miki Hellerbach
Shannon Sharpe has received a lot of criticism of late for his approach to his interview with Katt Williams. We break down why Shannon doesn't deserve the backlash he's received.Zion Olojede
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Life After 'Undisputed': How Shannon Sharpe Became The Most Entertaining Person In Sports Media
Shannon Sharpe, Complex’s No. 1 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personality, sat down with us to discuss earning the top spot, life after 'Undisputed', and what's next.Kameron Hay