A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
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This time last year, we were recoiling in horror at the thunderstorm of awfulness that had filled 2020 and looking forward to 2021 for what we hoped would be...Joseph JP Patterson
With his debut album, Navigate, on the way—as well as a new season of the cooking show—we caught up with Mr B.I.G Z DOUBLE U to discuss how he navigates his...Minou Itseli
Including appearances from Novelist, Big Zuu, J2K, Mercedes Benson, and Nadia Jae.James Keith