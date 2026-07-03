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Music

SFX Revenues Rise, and Losses Deepen—What Does It All Mean?

Similar to Rome not being built in a day, SFX's EDM empire won't be built in a day, either. However, the company is making revenue gains against the l

marcuskdowling4353 days ago
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Music

SFX Teams With MasterCard for Groundbreaking Global Partnership

So, if you really ever wanted that exclusive, Mysteryland-branded Major Lazer MasterCard MasterPass (and admit it, for some of you, I'm certain you wo

marcuskdowling4364 days ago
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Music

Beatport Head Matthew Adell Steps Down, Takes Position at SFX

Just as the world keeps turning, global EDM conglomerate SFX continues to structure itself for what ideally could be an attempt at long-term sustainab

marcuskdowling4406 days ago
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Music

SFX Entertainment's Latest Moves are Their Most Interesting

This SFX Entertainment ride through the EDM scene has been an interesting one to chart. For the better part of the last few years, Robert Sillerman ha

khrisd4483 days ago
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Music

SFX Entertainment Purchases Ticketing Company Flavorus

SFX Entertainment continues to push EDM EMC forward, and with the purchases of so many different festival brands (and the creation of new ones), they

khrisd4505 days ago
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Music

SFX Entertainment Acquires React Presents

SFX Entertainment is continuing their push to dominate the EDM EMC landscape, and have put their stakes into an important company in the Chicago area.

khrisd4526 days ago
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Music

Madison House Says That Electric Forest 2014 Will Happen, Despite Current Lawsuits

Yesterday, word hit the news wire regarding lawsuits that could potentially stop this year's Electric Forest festival from going on as scheduled. In t

khrisd4538 days ago
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Music

SFX Entertainment Being Sued for Alleged Stock Fraud, Breach of Contract Claims

With so much money being exchanged during SFX Entertainment's push to control EDM EMC, I guess one could figure that it wouldn't take long for the pow

khrisd4545 days ago
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Music

SFX Entertainment and Clear Channel Form Partnership, Bring More EDM to Digital and Terrestrial Radio

With acts like Avicii, Tiesto, and Afrojack opening up their sounds to create more radio-friendly tracks, it makes sense that SFX Entertainment would

khrisd4575 days ago
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Music

SFX Entertainment President Tim Crowhurst on the Beatport Layoffs: "We Were Spread Too Thin"

Recently we expressed our concern over SFX Entertainment laying off an entire staff of engineers over at Beatport during the holiday season. Details o

khrisd4602 days ago
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Music

Every Company SFX Entertainment Has Acquired (So Far)

In the summer of 2012, Robert Sillerman's SFX Entertainment company was reborn with one goal in mind: totally taking over the EDM scene. That might no

jakel4603 days ago
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Music

Beatport Layoffs Have Us Pondering the Future of the EDM Scene

We're seeing more and more unnamed sources speak out against SFX and the questionable handling of the companies that they acquire, and TechCrunch got their hands on some terrifying news this weekend about this behemoth. Beatport was acquired by SFX earlier this year, and ended the fourth quarter by firing the engineering staff that created and maintained this platform right before the holidays.

nappy4603 days ago
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Music

SFX Entertainment's Robert Sillerman is the EDM Vince McMahon, Only Better

Somewhere within this article you will learn that music and pro wrestling are eerily similar and that intrinsically, all brands of entertainment are essentially the same, and that EDM being valued at $20 billion by 2018 is likely only the tip of the iceberg.

marcuskdowling4637 days ago
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Music

SFX Entertainment Has Acquired Made Event

While word of SFX shares falling has some questioning how strong the EDM scene really is, that hasn't stopped Sillerman's company from gobbling up more assets into their world. SFX recently bought three upstarts (Arc90, Fame House, and Tunezy), and later we heard that they purchased Totem OneLove, but today's announcement is wild: Made Event (the company behind Electric Zoo) has announced that they were acquired by SFX Entertainment.

khrisd4638 days ago

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