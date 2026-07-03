Seven Lions

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For the past two years, there's been a word, an iconic American EDM phrase, that's been largely missing from significant mention in the conversation regarding dance's mainstream American presence: dubstep. Once only the domain of the south London underground, when the sound's global reach found its way into the American mainstream, the sound may have found another significant home, a place where more prodigious growth for the genre could occur.
marcuskdowling

Latest Stories

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Seven Lions Talks Influences, New Material, During Miami Music Week

During Miami Music Week, we caught up with a number of intriguing artists, including Seven Lions, who has truly been moving from strength to strength.

khrisd4483 days ago
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Music

Seven Lions ft. Ciscandra Nostalghia - "Serpent of Old"

Seven Lions has had an adventurous last few months touring with EDM's best known trio, Krewella, on a stacked lineup that also included Candyland and

lolod4617 days ago
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Music

13 Artists to Watch in 2013

2013 is poised to be the biggest year for electronic dance music, ever. And sure, it's easy to look at the artists who are established and say "yeah,

androids4936 days ago

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