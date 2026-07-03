Sergio Aguero

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Watch Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi, Alex Morgan, Pele and Kobe Bryant in the New FIFA 16 Trailer

It's finally almost here. After a summer of waiting and anticipation, EA Sports are about to drop FIFA 16.

Jack Stanley3957 days ago

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