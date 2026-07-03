Selfmade Kash

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Detroit Rapper Selfmade Kash Charged With Wire Fraud After Boasting Online

Selfmade Kash has been charged with four counts of wire fraud after boasting about his fraud skills online.

Joe Price2688 days ago

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