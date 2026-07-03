Latest Stories
Police Have Announced That It's Illegal to Ride Swegways In Public in the UK
You and Paul Blart: Mall Cop are breaking the law.
Katy Perry Struggled To Use Her Segway at Burning Man
"Obvious first-time burner alert." Pop singer Katy Perry took to Instagram to share a clip of her attempting to do a 360 trick before falling off the segway.
10 Hoverboard Fails to Help You Get Through Labor Day Weekend
Complex News counts down the web's best hoverboard fails.
Usain Bolt Wins 200m Race at World Championships, Gets Taken Out by a Photographer on a Segway
Fortunately, it looks like Usain Bolt is going to be OK.
Here's a Video of James Harden Falling Off a Segway in Spain
The Rockets superstar almost got knocked over during a Segway ride in Spain over the weekend.
This $295 Electric Unicycle Is One of the Strangest Rides We've Seen
Chinese company TOPJOY has released the Pinwheel, a $295 electric unicycle.
Ballin' Feels Like Riding a Segway, According to 2 Chainz
Now we know.
Photos of People Looking Stupid on Segways
Why would anybody drive these?
Arian Foster Bought All the Offensive Lineman on the Texans a Segway for Christmas (Video)
What a great gift.
10 Technologies that were Supposed to Blow Up but Never Did
Remember these?
The Double Robotics "Double" is a $2500 Segway-Inspired iPad Stand
A ride designed exclusively for your iPad.
Reggie Bush Buys Segways For His Entire Offensive Line
Nice gesture.
10 Reasons Not To Ride A Segway
You should never, ever ride a Segway. Here's why.
Video: Segway Joust Could be the Illest Nerd Behavior on the Web
This could almost get us to go to a Renaissance Fair.
Look At This! A Military-Grade Post-Apocalyptic Segway
Tell the fat man you want one of these come December.
Great Moments In The History Of The Segway
With a new four-wheeled version set to debut, take a look back at the ups and down of the two-wheeled invention's career.