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Latest Stories

Pop Culture

Police Have Announced That It's Illegal to Ride Swegways In Public in the UK

You and Paul Blart: Mall Cop are breaking the law.

Wil Jones3931 days ago
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Music

Katy Perry Struggled To Use Her Segway at Burning Man

"Obvious first-time burner alert." Pop singer Katy Perry took to Instagram to share a clip of her attempting to do a 360 trick before falling off the segway.

jessielmorris3965 days ago
Pop Culture

10 Hoverboard Fails to Help You Get Through Labor Day Weekend

Complex News counts down the web's best hoverboard fails.

Complex3968 days ago
Sports

Usain Bolt Wins 200m Race at World Championships, Gets Taken Out by a Photographer on a Segway

Fortunately, it looks like Usain Bolt is going to be OK.

Chris Yuscavage3977 days ago
Sports

Here's a Video of James Harden Falling Off a Segway in Spain

The Rockets superstar almost got knocked over during a Segway ride in Spain over the weekend.

Chris Yuscavage4330 days ago
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Sports

This $295 Electric Unicycle Is One of the Strangest Rides We've Seen

Chinese company TOPJOY has released the Pinwheel, a $295 electric unicycle.

ianservantes4422 days ago
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Sports

Photos of People Looking Stupid on Segways

Why would anybody drive these?

Tony Markovich4749 days ago
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Sports

The Double Robotics "Double" is a $2500 Segway-Inspired iPad Stand

A ride designed exclusively for your iPad.

Danny Vazquez5075 days ago
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Sports

10 Reasons Not To Ride A Segway

You should never, ever ride a Segway. Here's why.

Complex5328 days ago
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Sports

Video: Segway Joust Could be the Illest Nerd Behavior on the Web

This could almost get us to go to a Renaissance Fair.

Willie G.5580 days ago
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Style

Look At This! A Military-Grade Post-Apocalyptic Segway

Tell the fat man you want one of these come December.

Complex5784 days ago
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Style

Look At This! The Segway Scooter of the Future

Picture me rollin'.

Complex5922 days ago
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Sports

Great Moments In The History Of The Segway

With a new four-wheeled version set to debut, take a look back at the ups and down of the two-wheeled invention's career.

Complex6309 days ago

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