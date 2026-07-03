ARthentix founder Norm Lai and Urban Necessities' Jaysee Lopez tell about the new sneaker-authentication app they're hoping more resellers will start using.Calum Marsh
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You knew it was bound to happen. After the way producers flipped tracks from Kanye West's Yeezus and Jay Z's Magna Carta Holy Grail, DAD knew Drake'sjakel
We stay on the prowl for remixes, and this week we were blessed. A slew of alternate takes were ripe for the picking, and pick we did. Dig into everything from classic acid rave and cool drum & bass to trap and throwback UK garage, among other sounds.khrisd
We can't front; this is a pretty strong selection of remixes we have for you this week. And the best part is it's not a bunch of huge names, but a group of solid workers who are out here killing it, consistently. Everything from r&b and hip-hop bootlegs to some serious house reworks that should be available very soon. Take your pick.khrisd