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Miami's own Henrix has been a name to watch whether or not you've been hip enough to know. The Size Records signee has had his hand in some of the seajakel
With dance music's ridiculous stateside explosion we've seen a lot of different changes, and one of them is the increased number of side-projects. Morjakel
April Fool's Day gives everyone the chance to be a comedian. And do you know where the comedians linger? That's right, Al Gore's Internets. For some reason, everyone from the most famous DJs to the websites we use on the regular had their own April Fool's Day jokes. And while we can't say that each of these was a home run, some of them brought the funny in their own weird way.khrisd
And like that, the Swedish House Mafia is gone. Steve Angello, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso's journey through EDM has seen them become one of the mokhrisd