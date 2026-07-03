Sebastian Ingrosso

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Miami's own Henrix has been a name to watch whether or not you've been hip enough to know. The Size Records signee has had his hand in some of the sea
jakel
April Fool's Day gives everyone the chance to be a comedian. And do you know where the comedians linger? That's right, Al Gore's Internets. For some reason, everyone from the most famous DJs to the websites we use on the regular had their own April Fool's Day jokes. And while we can't say that each of these was a home run, some of them brought the funny in their own weird way.
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Latest Stories

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Premiere: Axwell /\ Ingrosso Share a Trippy Video for "Dream Bigger"

Axwell /\ Ingrosso take us on a psychedelic journey.

OHMYGODitsKAT3843 days ago
Music

Premiere: Axwell /\ Ingrosso Call on Pusha T For Their New Single, "This Time"

Axwell /\ Ingrosso call on Pusha T for their latest turbo-charged single, "This Time."

Khal3906 days ago
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Premiere: Watch Axwell /\ Ingrosso's Short Film For "On My Way"

Their debut artist album is due out sometime on Def Jam/Virgin EMI later this year.

Khal4145 days ago
axwell ingrosso pete tong
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Axwell ^ Ingrosso Announce Collaboration With Pusha T, "This Time We Can’t Go Home"

Just the other day I spoke on Pusha T's excessive entries into the dance music realm, and even then I wasn't expecting to hear that he'd be a part of

khrisd4234 days ago
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Axwell ^ Ingrosso Debut Single "Something New" in Star-Studded Beats by Dre Commercial

If still not believing in the pop potential of electronic dance music, the latest ad for Beats by Dre's "self-expression #SoloSelfie campaign would go

marcuskdowling4251 days ago
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AXWELL ˄ INGROSSO - "Can't Hold Us Down"

Lazers meet razors on Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso's dynamic acid house lead single "Can't Hold Us Down" from their forthcoming debut duo artist albu

marcuskdowling4272 days ago
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AXWELL ˄ INGROSSO Debut New Tracks at Headlining Ultra Japan Set

Great EDM moments require no translation. That's the most significant takeaway from AXWELL ˄ INGROSSO's headlining set at the debut Ultra Japan. The

marcuskdowling4301 days ago
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Axwell and Ingrosso Give Away New Single "We Come, We Rave, We Love"

"We came. We raved. We loved." In one sentence posted to their website on June 24, 2012, Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello announced to the world that their trio—the enormously influential Swedish House Mafia—would be breaking up, but only after taking one final world tour.

marcuskdowling4435 days ago
axwell ingrosso
Music

Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell Drop Unsubtle Hints About New Music

There's a lot of hoopla over a pair of Instagram photos uploaded to the accounts of Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso. In this time (which we should proba

khrisd4438 days ago
ingrosso tomorrowland 2013
Music

Watch Sebastian Ingrosso's Tomorrowland 2013 Set

We've already heard the full Tomorrowland 2013 sets from Axwell and Steve Angello, so why not get the 90 minute lowdown that Sebastian Ingrosso dropped? It's a Swedish House Mafia trifecta up in this piece! Ingrosso makes sure to drop "Don't You Worry Child" along with the vocal mix of "Reload," and cuts from Don Diablo, Alesso, Sick Individuals and many more. Rage on.

khrisd4731 days ago
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Axwell & Sebastian Ingrosso - "Roar"

We hesitate to call this an official video, as it feels more like an ad for the song with characters from Monsters University just happening to walk around and reek havoc, but with Monsters University being out in theaters today, we'll take it. DAD's got a soft spot for the story of James P. Sullivan. You also have to love that, aside from Axwell & Ingrosso's "Roar," there are only Randy Newman songs on the official soundtrack. EDM wins again? We'll take it.

khrisd4774 days ago
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Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell's "ROAR" Featured in Forthcoming "Monsters University" Film

Not long after Skrillex's cameo in Wreck-It Ralph, Disney has called on two-thirds of the former Swedish House Mafia to contribute some EDM to a new project. They already announced their "Departures" project, and now Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell have a new track, "ROAR," featured on the upcoming Disney film Monsters University. The trailer that features this track is available for viewing via Apple, and from what we hear, "ROAR" rides the same wavelength as their previous work.

khrisd4804 days ago
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Watch Lune's Short Film, "Leave the World Behind," Starring the Swedish House Mafia

Earlier this week, there was an 11-second clip for "Leave the World Behind," which was reported to be a collaboration between the Swedish House Mafia

khrisd4809 days ago
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Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso to Form Departures

We might have just witnessed "one last tour," but that hasn't stopped Axwell and Ingrosso from teaming up again to form their new project, Departures. The project is slated to be a side venture while the two continue on their own solo careers, but time will tell. The duo launches their project this summer at the revered Ibiza Ushuaïa Beach Club on June 12. There's no word on what this project will entail, but perhaps we should have seen it coming?

jakel4839 days ago
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Download Bare's "BVRETRVP, Vol. 2"

A few months back, Bare started posted his first edition of BVRETRVP. As he explained to us, once he discovered trap, he really got engrossed in it, and started embracing it more. For volume 2 of his BVRETRVP series, he put out two original tracks, and a remix of Tommy Trash & Sebastian Ingrosso's "Reload." Dude's taking his huge dubstep sound and filtering it into trap mindstate, creating some huge, main room-ready destroyers.

khrisd4854 days ago
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