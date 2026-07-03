Swedish producer Seba has been on point for years. Seriously. Not too many producers within the drum & bass scene can start off on LTJ Bukem's Good Lokhrisd
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Seba's been a drum & bass enigma since he stepped onto the scene. The Swedish producer has operated an interesting space; the name of his imprint, Seckhrisd
Depending on what part of the country you are in right now, you're either already digging yourselves out of the snow that Janus dumped so far, or it'skhrisd
How the introspective crooner opened the Parisian producer up to a new way of working.James Keith