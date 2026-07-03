Sean-Davis

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Sean Davis
Sports

New York Red Bulls Midfielder Sean Davis Enjoys the Perks of Being a Soccer Star

Sean Davis is stepping into the role as one of the Red Bulls' star midfielders, and he talks about what it's like to be an Adidas athlete, trying to get Yeezys, and the perks of being a pro soccer player in New York City.

Matt Welty3054 days ago

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