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Premiere: Stream Scotty ATL's 'Traffic Jamz' Mixtape
Featuring Big K.R.I.T., B.o.B, and more.
Premiere: Watch Scotty ATL's "Five in the Mornin" Video
Off of his 'Spaghetti Junction' album.
Watch Scotty ATL's Video For "Nun But A Party" f/ Iamsu! & B.O.B.
Scotty ATL takes over the west coast in this new video.
Listen to Scotty ATL's "Spaghetti Junction" Mixtape
The 29-year-old Atlanta rapper snagged B.o.B., Iamsu!, and Bun B to feature on his latest mixtape.
Stream Scotty ATL's "OTRS2J" EP
Featuring production from Childish Major, DJ Burn One and more.
Listen to Scotty ATL's "Pray Alone" f/ Killer Mike & Trouble
From his upcoming "OTR2SJ" EP.
Premiere: Watch Scotty ATL's Video for "Mo Money, Mo Prollem$"
Scotty heads to NYC for his latest video.
Listen to Scotty ATL's "Mo Money, Mo Prollem$"
Something from Scotty to hold over his fans.
Premiere: Trinidad Jame$ f/ Scotty ATL, Goldyard & 2$ Fabo "B**** Plea$e"
For Red Bull Sound Select.
Check Out Scotty ATL's Smooth New Record "Trash & Treasure"
Listen to Scotty ATL's new record "Trash & Treasure."
Scotty ATL and Rich The Kid Channel "Bad Boy 97" on New Record
Take that, take that.
Deep Cut: Rittz, Jackie Chain, Scotty ATL, and RaRa "Pimpin' Mane (Remix)"
Addictive down South riding music.
Download Scotty ATL's New Compilation Tape "In The Meantime 2"
Holdover tape from the up-and-coming ATLien.
Scotty ATL Shares His Inspirational Story in "I Could've Gave Up" Music Video
Scotty's <em>Spaghetti Junction</em> is coming soon.
Listen to Scotty ATL's new Sledgren-Produced Song "Round Dis MFKer"
A new song off "Spaghetti Junction.
Listen: Scotty ATL "I Could've Gave Up"
Something inspirational from Scotty.
Video: Scotty ATL f/ Lecrae "Fuss N Fight"
Scotty deals with life's obstacles.
Listen: Scotty ATL f/ iNDEED "Mountain 4 the Trees"
Give this smooth track some burn.