Scotty ATL

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Latest Stories

Music

Premiere: Stream Scotty ATL's 'Traffic Jamz' Mixtape

Featuring Big K.R.I.T., B.o.B, and more.

Zach Frydenlund4126 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Scotty ATL's "Five in the Mornin" Video

Off of his 'Spaghetti Junction' album.

Lauren Nostro4144 days ago
Music

Watch Scotty ATL's Video For "Nun But A Party" f/ Iamsu! & B.O.B.

Scotty ATL takes over the west coast in this new video.

Justin Davis4243 days ago
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Music

Listen to Scotty ATL's "Spaghetti Junction" Mixtape

The 29-year-old Atlanta rapper snagged B.o.B., Iamsu!, and Bun B to feature on his latest mixtape.

Justin Block4283 days ago
Music

Stream Scotty ATL's "OTRS2J" EP

Featuring production from Childish Major, DJ Burn One and more.

Justin Davis4399 days ago
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Music

Listen to Scotty ATL's "Pray Alone" f/ Killer Mike & Trouble

From his upcoming "OTR2SJ" EP.

Justin Davis4412 days ago
Music

Premiere: Watch Scotty ATL's Video for "Mo Money, Mo Prollem$"

Scotty heads to NYC for his latest video.

Zach Frydenlund4433 days ago
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Music

Listen to Scotty ATL's "Mo Money, Mo Prollem$"

Something from Scotty to hold over his fans.

Zach Frydenlund4439 days ago
Music

Check Out Scotty ATL's Smooth New Record "Trash & Treasure"

Listen to Scotty ATL's new record "Trash & Treasure."

edwinortiz4495 days ago
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Music

Download Scotty ATL's New Compilation Tape "In The Meantime 2"

Holdover tape from the up-and-coming ATLien.

Jordan Sargent4574 days ago
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Music

Scotty ATL Shares His Inspirational Story in "I Could've Gave Up" Music Video

Scotty's <em>Spaghetti Junction</em> is coming soon.

edwinortiz4605 days ago
Music

Listen to Scotty ATL's new Sledgren-Produced Song "Round Dis MFKer"

A new song off "Spaghetti Junction.

Dharmic X4623 days ago
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Music

Listen: Scotty ATL "I Could've Gave Up"

Something inspirational from Scotty.

edwinortiz4656 days ago
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Music

Video: Scotty ATL f/ Lecrae "Fuss N Fight"

Scotty deals with life's obstacles.

edwinortiz4672 days ago
Music

Listen: Scotty ATL f/ iNDEED "Mountain 4 the Trees"

Give this smooth track some burn.

edwinortiz4678 days ago

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