Scott A Sant Angelo

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Arkitip + Complex: Franz Kafka Book Covers by Peter Mendelsund

Peter Mendelsund creates a new set of covers for the Schocken Books Franz Kafka backlist.

Justin Korkidis5252 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Changing Environments at the Ace Hotel

Arkitip takes you to the Ace Hotel in Palm Springs to explore the affects of color.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5279 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: HandPaintedType

Preserving typographic art from India.

Justin Korkidis5299 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Roger Excoffon’s Vintage Type and Graphic Design

The designer behind the Air France logo and more.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5324 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Project Space Reopening (LA)

Project Space reopens its doors with some great prints and collectors items.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5356 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Miniature Wooden Toy Ships by PostlerFerguson

Dope wooden toys replicated from real ships.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5361 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Multi-Media Artist Julien Berthier

The 20th installment of Arktip + Complex.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5369 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Designers Lella and Massimo Vignelli

Check out a series of excerpts from Design is One.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5376 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: The Photography of Mirko Martin

A look at the incredible works of Mirko Martin.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5384 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: The Works of Mexican Painter Miguel Covarrubias

The 17th installment of Arkitip + Complex art showcase.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5389 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: The Legacy of Graphic Designer Alvin Lustig

Hear from Arkitip's Scott A. Sant' Angelo discuss the work from the late Alvin Lustig.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5397 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Combat Artists of WWII

Incredible works from Combat Artists of WWII.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5403 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: The Work of Robert Smithson

Scott A. Sant'Angelo discusses the artwork of Robert Smithson.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5412 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Slavs and Tatars

Join us for the 13th installment of Arkitip + Complex.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5419 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: The Work of Artist Chris Ballantyne

Scott A. Sant'Angelo discloses the work of Chris Ballantyne.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5426 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Aaron De La Cruz's "Buenas Noches"

Scott A. Sant'Angelo breaks down Aaron De La Cruz's new work.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5434 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: The Optical Illusion and 3-Dimensions of Patrick Hughes

Our 10th Arkitip + Complex collaboration, find out about British artist Patrick Hughes.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5440 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Italian Mountaineer, Reinhold Messner

Scott A. Sant'Angelo discusses Italian mountaineer, Reinhold Messner.

Scott A. Sant' Angelo5446 days ago

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