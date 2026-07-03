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Sports
AEW Stars Hikaru Shida, Scorpio Sky, and Others Tackle Diversity in 2020
All Elite Wrestling's top stars explain what it's like to wrestle in the world's most-diverse promotion.
Phil Lindsey2069 days ago