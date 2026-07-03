Does nepotism really matter? Does it always amount to more pros than cons? Here, we take a look at rappers who have parents that are rappers.Trace William Cowen
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From LU KALA to Lyrique, here are some upcoming Canadian music artists who should be on your radar.Alex Nino Gheciu
Some of the nation's most promising young acts, from ShaqIsDope to Fafa Khan, tell us how they've adapted during one of the hardest years to be an artist.Alex Nino Gheciu
We've rounded up some of our favourite songs released by Canadian artists in March 2017 for your listening pleasure.jayemkayem