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Lenny Kravitz and His Gigantic Scarf Ring in the First Day of Fall
The musician's gigantic brown scarf was memefied in the last decade.
This Canada Goose x Pendleton Collection Will Keep You Next Level Warm This Winter
Canada Goose and Pendleton have teamed up on a next level collaboration to help keep you warm this winter season.
You Can Now Customize Your Very Own Burberry Scarf
Burberry has just launched the Scarf Bar, giving customers the chance to personalize their own cashmere scarf.
Frost Bites: Winter's Best Beanies, Gloves, and Scarves At Any Budget
Protect more than just your neck with these gloves, beanies, and scarves.
Louis Vuitton Collaborated With Street Artists INTI, Kenny Scharf, and André Saraiva for Their Latest Artist Scarves Collection
We're all so ready for Spring.
BRASH bELIEF Launches Kickstarter to Fund Art and Fashion Project
Art exhibition and printed scarves.
Damien Hirst and Alexander McQueen Announce a $476 Scarf Collaboration
Prepare your neck, and your wallet.
Liu Wen Models Louis Vuitton x Street Artists Capsule Collection Scarves
Ben Eine and other artists' designs.
UK Street Artist Ben Eine Collaborates with Louis Vuitton (Video)
Limited edition scarves and hand-painted wall art.
Retna, OS Gemeos, and Aiko Explain the Process Behind Their Louis Vuitton Scarf Collaboration (Video)
See how each graffiti artist represented their signature style.
Comme des Garçons and Hermès Unveil More Scarves and a Release Date for Upcoming Collab
You might have just found your Valentine's Day gift.
Comme des Garçons and Hermès Release the First Images of Their Scarf Collaboration
Luxury wraps.
Black Scale Covers Up in "Silence is Illegal" Lookbook
If this is what ANON looks like, sign us up.
Pantone Color-Coded Scarves
Look at that. You'll be trending while you wear 'em.
Très Bien Shop Ironically Sells Fake Luxury Scarf From Canal Street
Super rare counterfeit goods.