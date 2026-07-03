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Music

Rapper Arrested After Bragging About Committing Unemployment Fraud in Music Video

Along with running an EDD scam, the criminal complaint alleges Baines exploited the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provision of federal coronavirus relief.

Xavier Hamilton2096 days ago

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