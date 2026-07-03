Savier

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Savier 6
Sneakers

Remembering Savier, Nike's Failed Skate Brand Before SB

Savier's short-run birthed, or at least shaped, the blueprint of Nike's SB program. Here’s what to know about the skate brand before SB.

Anthony Pappalardo2090 days ago

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