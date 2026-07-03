Saturate Records

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If we want to let producers be producers, we need to have proper labels to support them. And while we know that the big labels in EDM are out there pu
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Download Zeke Beats' "Pay Attention"

We've shown some love for Australia's Zeke Beats in the past and let you know about his history as a massively accomplished turntablist that's started

brenttactic4275 days ago
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Boats - "Ryde Nasty"

We really can't say enough nice things about Germany's SATURATE! RECORDS. They're batting 1000 as of late, are fresh off an insane release from G Jon

nappy4347 days ago
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Download G Jones' "Ring The Alarm" EP

California native son G Jones is back with a new EP on Germany's best underground bass music label, Saturate Records. Ring The Alarm is a potent mix o

walmerc4370 days ago
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PREMIERE: G Jones - "Ring the Alarm"

G Jones is one of those producers that the mainstream probably knows more for his collaborative records with Minnesota, but once you dive into his cat

nappy4377 days ago
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PREMIERE: Zeke Beats - "Doge"

We were actually put onto Australia's Zeke Beats by Saturate Records, a label that we learned trust of the opinion of. As it turns out Zeke is a two-

nappy4384 days ago
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Download Boeboe's "El Dorado" EP

SATURATE! RECORDS is based out of Germany, and has easily been one of my favorite labels in the past couple of years. Their "SATURATED!" compilations

nappy4748 days ago

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