From Pop Smoke's major label debut to Playboi Carti's mind-melting classic, here are the 20 best rap albums released during the pandemic era.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Featured
COVID-19 lockdowns changed the way we live, sparking various technological innovations that rappers quickly embraced. Five years later, has it changed rap for the better?Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Sports
NBA Fans React to Nets Getting $50K Fine for Letting Kyrie Irving in Team Locker Room During Home Game
NBA Fans are reacting to the league fining the Brooklyn Nets $50K for letting Kyrie Irving into the locker room despite him being allowed to watch the game.Jordan Rose
NBA fans took to social media on Sunday to blast Kyrie Irving for sitting courtside at Barclays for the Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks.Brad Callas