Ice Spice's Dunkin' "Munchkins" chain, Doja Cat's new grills, and other big celebrity jewelry purchases are highlighted in this monthly round-up.Lei Takanashi
Featured
From Kanye vs Taylor to 50 Cent vs Floyd, these are the 40 best, most explosive celebrity feuds & beefs that Hollywood has to offer.Complex
From Ellen DeGeneres to Alec Baldwin, being an amazing Oscars host takes a sense of humor, major charm, and a dash of wit. Some hosts have absolutely killed it, while others have let us down. Let’s focus on the positives and take a look at the 10 best Oscars hosts from previous years.Victoria L. Johnson
From Whoopi in Vetements to The Weeknd's new haircut, these are the style events that surprised us most this year.Steve Dool