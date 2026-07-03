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We're hoping you've spent the last few days in some form of turkey coma, getting your fill of good food and great family. You need some ill beats to work up a sweat? Trying to figure out how to impress your cousins while staying in their attic? We've got you covered. Get another plate, huddle around your speaker system, and soak in this week's best, as there's been a grip of fierce beats released on the masses.
khrisd
No doubt about it, we're stacked with remixes. From a number of big names, featuring the reworked flavors of a nice range of sound, this week's batch is nothing to sneeze at. We've got an array of future musics from a solid selection of forward-thinkers and crowd movers. You should already know that, though.
khrisd
DAD loves a good remix. There's something about a DJ applying the right amount of pressure to established material and not only making the listener rock out to a new rendition, but somehow making it their own. We roundup remixes on a weekly basis, so we know there are a ton of them sitting out there; finding the best is the key. With such a fine crop of talented producers out there, and great opportunities to service tunes in new ways, we're really loving how 2013 is sounding so far.
jakel
This is the kind of week we like to see. A lot of talented names, both established and up-and-coming, putting it down for their respective sounds. You've got a serious batch of sound coming in this week, many of which will get you twerking wherever you are; hopefully you're aware of your surroundings. Happy jamming.
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Premiere: Hit the Dance Floor With Salva's Smooth Remix of Banks' "Gemini Feed"

L.A.-based producer Salva delivers a dance-ready remix of Banks' "Gemini Feed."

edwinortiz3518 days ago
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Premiere: Stream Salva's "$$$ Secret Stash $$$" Project

Featuring 10 unheard bootlegs of Drake, A$AP Mob, Rae Sremmurd, and more.

Zach Frydenlund4188 days ago
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Salva Remixed BANKS' "Beggin For Thread"

Salva shares a remix that is nothing short of a behemoth.

James Keith4238 days ago
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Download Salva's 12-Track Album "Peacemaker"

Los Angeles' Salva makes hard ass, electrified rap beats that are suitable for EDM play. No, this isn't music by which trappers deal pop neon rocks at

marcuskdowling4279 days ago
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Salva ft. Ruckazoid - "Freaky Dancing"

Salva's been consistently dropping dope tracks for the last year or so. Many might remember his name truly rising when he linked with RL Grime for the

khrisd4289 days ago
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Download the Friends of Friends x Vans "What’s Good Los Angeles" EP

In a partnership between the Friends of Friends label and Vans OTW comes the What's Good Los Angeles EP. Clocking in at just five tracks, it punches f

walmerc4300 days ago
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Fool's Gold Celebrates 2014 Draft Picks With New BitTorrent Bundle

Over the last few months, Fool's Gold has been announcing a number of signings to their imprint, including forthcoming releases from DJ Hoodboi, Salva

khrisd4369 days ago
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Young Thug, Freddie Gibbs & A$AP Ferg - "Old English" (Prod. by Salva & Nick Hook)

At the end of April, we saw Salva embark on a new wave via "Drop That Bitch," which featured a host of West Coast vets doing their thing on his track.

khrisd4400 days ago
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Classixx - "A Stranger Love (Salva Remix)"

Classixx smashed it last year with their pop laden indie dance gem of an LP, Hanging Gardens. Definitely interesting to see this remix of "A Stranger

brenttactic4455 days ago
Salva
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Salva ft. Kurupt, ScHoolboy Q, Problem, Bad Lucc - "Drop That B**ch"

Salva just went and announced his new label, a North American tour with A-Trak (with appearances from Diplo and Cam'ron as well) and then drops a new

brenttactic4462 days ago
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Boys Noize - "Push Em Up (Salva Remix)"

The bad man Salva hits us again with his crazy hybrid of uptempo club sounds and this time in the form of an official remix for Boys Noize's "Push Em

brenttactic4488 days ago
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Future - "S**t (Salva Remix)"

Few know how to turn out rap remixes quite like Salva. The LA-based producer changed the game when he collaborated with RL Grime for their take on "M

jakel4503 days ago
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RL Grime and Salva's 2014 North American Tour Kicks Off in January

Separately, RL Grime and Salva are carving out their own unique spaces within the dance music community. Together? They're knocking out massive remixe

khrisd4600 days ago
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Chromeo - "Sexy Socialite (Salva Remix)"

Chromeo's played the remix game for "Sexy Socialite" well. We had Boys Noize contribute a sleek trap rework, while Chocolate Puma has turned the tune into a massive, gnarled house affair. The latest remix comes from Salva, who goes deeeep into the bas music scene, providing a massive club thump with his remix. He doesn't go heavy into flipping lyrics from the original, but what he does us he incorporates perfectly. Best part? Free download. You're welcome!

khrisd4613 days ago

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