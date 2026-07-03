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We're hoping you've spent the last few days in some form of turkey coma, getting your fill of good food and great family. You need some ill beats to work up a sweat? Trying to figure out how to impress your cousins while staying in their attic? We've got you covered. Get another plate, huddle around your speaker system, and soak in this week's best, as there's been a grip of fierce beats released on the masses.khrisd
No doubt about it, we're stacked with remixes. From a number of big names, featuring the reworked flavors of a nice range of sound, this week's batch is nothing to sneeze at. We've got an array of future musics from a solid selection of forward-thinkers and crowd movers. You should already know that, though.khrisd
DAD loves a good remix. There's something about a DJ applying the right amount of pressure to established material and not only making the listener rock out to a new rendition, but somehow making it their own. We roundup remixes on a weekly basis, so we know there are a ton of them sitting out there; finding the best is the key. With such a fine crop of talented producers out there, and great opportunities to service tunes in new ways, we're really loving how 2013 is sounding so far.jakel
This is the kind of week we like to see. A lot of talented names, both established and up-and-coming, putting it down for their respective sounds. You've got a serious batch of sound coming in this week, many of which will get you twerking wherever you are; hopefully you're aware of your surroundings. Happy jamming.khrisd