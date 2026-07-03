Myles Garrett is teaming with Pepsi for a special "Believeland" product to celebrate the return of 'Sunday Night Football' to Cleveland.Zach Frydenlund
Featured
Kyrie Irving is back as Uncle Drew and ready to take over NBA All-Star weekend.Zach Frydenlund
We break down the best Super Bowl commercials of 2016.Tamara Dhia
Sports
Yankees Shortstop Didi Gregorius on Replacing Jeter: "I Don't Think There's Anything That Separates Us"
We caught up with Didi to discuss Alex Rodriguez, replacing Jeter, and what it feels like to get knighted.Jose Martinez