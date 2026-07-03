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Latest Stories
Style
Sailor Jerry vs. Ed Hardy: Who Tattooed Harder?
Find out which legendary tattoo artist comes out on top, Sailor Jerry or Ed Hardy.
Caitlin LoPilato3854 days ago
Pop Culture
Rum Diary 2015: Communing With the Ghost of Sailor Jerry on His Birthday
We took a trip to Hawaii in the dead of winter to see the islands' seamier side.
Lauretta Charlton4138 days ago