Sailor Jerry

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Style

Sailor Jerry vs. Ed Hardy: Who Tattooed Harder?

Find out which legendary tattoo artist comes out on top, Sailor Jerry or Ed Hardy.

Caitlin LoPilato3854 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Rum Diary 2015: Communing With the Ghost of Sailor Jerry on His Birthday

We took a trip to Hawaii in the dead of winter to see the islands' seamier side.

Lauretta Charlton4138 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App