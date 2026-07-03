Rose Bowl

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What are your favorite tracks to hear when you're watching your team go head-to-head with its most bitter rival? What song do you think should be playing when they've secured their latest victory? These are the Best Stadium Anthems of All Time to get you thinking about what gets you going when game time comes around.
Gus Turner

Latest Stories

Video shows man punching woman at a Rüfüs Du Sol concert on Aug. 16 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
Music

Rose Bowl Brawler Arrested on Felony Charges After Punching Woman in Viral Video

The woman said she was punched unconscious at a Rüfüs du Sol concert last week.

Kris Seavers329 days ago
A chaotic scene of people at a concert, with individuals in a scuffle.
Music

Video Shows Woman Being Violently Assaulted During Rose Bowl Concert

The victim says she was knocked unconscious during a Rüfüs du Sol concert in California after accidentally spilling a drink on her assailant.

Alex Ocho332 days ago
The Weeknd performing on stage, wearing a decorative jacket and holding a microphone.
Music

The Weeknd Postpones New Album, Cancels L.A. Concert Due to Wildfires

The singer's sixth studio album, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow,' originally slated for Jan. 24, will now be released on Jan. 31.

Alex Ocho550 days ago
Urban Meyer
Sports

OSU’s Urban Meyer Set to Resign After Rose Bowl

The embattled Buckeyes coach is hanging them up after the Rose Bowl, Ohio State confirmed.

countcenci2782 days ago
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Sports

Florida State Linebacker Anthony Valdes Says Some Players Had Their Cars Keyed and Tires Slashed Following Rose Bowl Game Loss

After winning 29 straight, some Seminoles fans couldn't take their loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl and took their frustrations out on the players' cars.

Jose Martinez4213 days ago
Sports

Florida State Band Spells Out "Beyoncé" During Routine at Rose Bowl

The FSU band did a tribute to Beyoncé at the Rose Bowl.

Chris Yuscavage4214 days ago
Sports

Oregon Players Mock Jameis Winston With a Celebratory "No Means No" Tomahawk Chop (Updated)

A couple Oregon players mocked Jameis Winston after the Rose Bowl with a celebratory "No Means No" tomahawk chop.

Gavin Evans4214 days ago
Sports

Oregon Beats Down Florida State, Wins Rose Bowl

Oregon crushes Florida State 59-20 in the Rose Bowl, advances to the National Championship game.

Gavin Evans4215 days ago
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