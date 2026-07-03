Aphex Twin, hip-hop bangers and a tribute to our fallen nightclub.James Keith
Featured
The new show from the famed music video director premieres tonight in Canada on Global TV.Erik Leijon
Life
AOC, Ted Cruz, and More Agree That Robinhood's Decision to Block GameStop, AMC Trades Is 'Unacceptable'
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Thursday that she would support a hearing on Robinhood's controversial decision "if necessary." Ted Cruz swiftly agreed.Trace William Cowen
Ja Rule has joined in on the widespread criticism of the Robinhood app amid the ongoing Gamestonk controversy. Naturally, Chappelle references have ensued.Trace William Cowen