Ro James

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Premiere: Listen to OG Ron C Chopped Not Slopped Take on Ro James' 'ELDORADO'

OG Ron C puts this signature chopped-not-slopped touch on Ro James' 'ELDORADO.'

Ross Scarano3651 days ago

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