Rituals

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Latest Stories

(L-R) Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller.
Sports

Ben Stiller and Wife Christine Burned Their Clothes After Knicks Game 3 Loss: 'You Start Fresh'

"I'm never wearing that stupid Finals shirt that I was wearing," the actor said after the Knicks lost to the Spurs by four points.

tara mahadevan36 days ago
Left: Woah Vicky with a high bun and a blue jacket. Right: Bella Thorne with long hair and wearing a black outfit with a leather jacket.
Pop Culture

Woah Vicky Once Again Claims Drawing Blood Was Required to Enter Bella Thorne’s Halloween Party

The influencer has previously alleged the party had strict rules, warning signs, and a blood-prick requirement.

Alex Ocho173 days ago
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Pop Culture

This Guy Honored His Deceased Relatives by Recreating 'Mad Max: Fury Road' With Cucumbers and Eggplants

As part of the Japanese Buddhist festival known as Obon, this guy gave some cucumbers and eggplants the 'Mad Max' treatment.

Trace William Cowen3992 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Pre-Show Rituals of Famous Comedians

Let’s take a look at how some of the best in the business prepare for the hard work of being funny.

Brenden Gallagher4091 days ago
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Sports

The Strangest Pre-Game Rituals in MLB History

Professional Baseball lays claim to some of the weirdest pre-game rituals in the history of sports.

Gavin Evans4112 days ago
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Sports

The Strangest Pre-Game Rituals in NBA History

Here's our list of the NBA’s weirdest pre-game rituals.

Bryan Horowitz4147 days ago

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