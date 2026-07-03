Latest Stories
Ben Stiller and Wife Christine Burned Their Clothes After Knicks Game 3 Loss: 'You Start Fresh'
"I'm never wearing that stupid Finals shirt that I was wearing," the actor said after the Knicks lost to the Spurs by four points.
Woah Vicky Once Again Claims Drawing Blood Was Required to Enter Bella Thorne’s Halloween Party
The influencer has previously alleged the party had strict rules, warning signs, and a blood-prick requirement.
This Guy Honored His Deceased Relatives by Recreating 'Mad Max: Fury Road' With Cucumbers and Eggplants
As part of the Japanese Buddhist festival known as Obon, this guy gave some cucumbers and eggplants the 'Mad Max' treatment.
The Pre-Show Rituals of Famous Comedians
Let’s take a look at how some of the best in the business prepare for the hard work of being funny.
The Strangest Pre-Game Rituals in MLB History
Professional Baseball lays claim to some of the weirdest pre-game rituals in the history of sports.
The Strangest Pre-Game Rituals in NBA History
Here's our list of the NBA’s weirdest pre-game rituals.