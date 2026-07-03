Latest Stories
FILA's Rise of the Independents: Salvin Shoes
Bringing dope kicks to the heart of Hartford.
FILA's Rise of the Independents: West NYC
Bringing the best to the Upper West.
FILA's Rise of the Independents: Puffer Reds
The Puffer Reds crew brings Motown some mo' better kicks.
FILA's Rise of the Independents: Packer Shoes
From Y.O. to Teaneck, Mike Parker keeps it real, and keeps it classy.
FILA's Rise of the Independents: Fly Kix
Atlanta's fledgling Fly Kix sets the tone in a spirited town.
FILA's Rise of the Independents: Social Status
The series checks out Social Status in the old steel city.
FILA's Rise of the Independents: Renarts
The boys at Long Island's Renarts discuss the beauty of being boutique.
FILA's Rise of the Independents: UBIQ
Paul Lee of Philly's UBIQ lives and breathes sneakers.
FILA's Rise of the Independents: Rime
Rime's Sue Boyle breaks barriers in the sneaker game.
FILA Celebrates the Rise of the Independents
Meet some folks who turned a sneaker obsession into a life's work.