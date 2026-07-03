Rise Of The Independents

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Sneakers

FILA's Rise of the Independents: Salvin Shoes

Bringing dope kicks to the heart of Hartford.

Complex4621 days ago
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Sneakers

FILA's Rise of the Independents: West NYC

Bringing the best to the Upper West.

Complex4628 days ago
Sneakers

FILA's Rise of the Independents: Puffer Reds

The Puffer Reds crew brings Motown some mo' better kicks.

Complex4635 days ago
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Sneakers

FILA's Rise of the Independents: Packer Shoes

From Y.O. to Teaneck, Mike Parker keeps it real, and keeps it classy.

Complex4642 days ago
Sneakers

FILA's Rise of the Independents: Fly Kix

Atlanta's fledgling Fly Kix sets the tone in a spirited town.

Complex4649 days ago
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Sneakers

FILA's Rise of the Independents: Social Status

The series checks out Social Status in the old steel city.

Complex4656 days ago
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Sneakers

FILA's Rise of the Independents: Renarts

The boys at Long Island's Renarts discuss the beauty of being boutique.

Complex4663 days ago
Sneakers

FILA's Rise of the Independents: UBIQ

Paul Lee of Philly's UBIQ lives and breathes sneakers.

Complex4670 days ago
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Sneakers

FILA's Rise of the Independents: Rime

Rime's Sue Boyle breaks barriers in the sneaker game.

Complex4677 days ago
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Sneakers

FILA Celebrates the Rise of the Independents

Meet some folks who turned a sneaker obsession into a life's work.

Complex4683 days ago
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