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Rich Fresh x Haagen Dazs 3
Pop Culture

Cop the Häagen-Dazs x Rich Fresh Cooler Bag From The Complex Shop

It may be hot outside, but Häagen-Dazs and Richfresh are here to keep you cool with a groovy cooler bag for all your ice cream (and frozen product) needs.

Amber McKynzie1465 days ago
Rich Fresh x Haagen Dazs thumbnail
Pop Culture

Fresh is as Groovy as a Scoop of Häagen-Dazs

Tastemaker and clothier Fresh (formerly Rich Fresh) met up with Complex's very own Claire Ateku in the heart of Los Angeles to talk about his fashion come up.

Amber McKynzie1465 days ago

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