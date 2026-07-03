Richard Russell

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Music

Will Smith Announces Comeback Album, His First in 20 Years

Smith's next album, 'Based on a True Story,' releases on March 28, with features from Big Sean, Teyana Taylor and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams489 days ago

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