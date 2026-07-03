Latest Stories
Redbox Is Shutting Down its Video on Demand Service
Redbox is shutting down its video streaming service.
Report: Redbox Online to Offer PS4, Wii U, Xbox One Games
Said to go into effect on April 1.
Long Live the New Flesh! Or, Why Video Stores With Real Employees Will Always Win
Our video stores are dying, and it really sucks.
Redbox Slump Proves Discs Are Going Way of the Dodo
Streaming is killing them.
You Can Now Sign Up For Redbox's Cheap Netflix Instant Alternative
It's now in beta.
Report: Redbox Instant Streaming Service Will Be $6 Per Month
Redbox got it for cheap.
Redbox Celebrates 2 Billion Movie and Video Game Rentals
Get a free over-night movie rental.
Netflix In Talks To Be A Part Of Your Cable Bill
The streaming service looks to be the next HBO.
Comcast Joins The Web Video Fray With 'Streampix'
Yet another Netflix competitor.
Verizon And Redbox To Launch Online Movie Streaming Service
We envision lots of red.
Redbox Raises DVD Rental Price by 20 Percent
Netflix isn't the only one.