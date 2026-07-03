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Latest Stories

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Pop Culture

Redbox Is Shutting Down its Video on Demand Service

Redbox is shutting down its video streaming service.

Christopher Spata4303 days ago
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Pop Culture

Report: Redbox Online to Offer PS4, Wii U, Xbox One Games

Said to go into effect on April 1.

LastOneAwakeNYC4497 days ago
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Pop Culture

Long Live the New Flesh! Or, Why Video Stores With Real Employees Will Always Win

Our video stores are dying, and it really sucks.

Ross Scarano4636 days ago
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Pop Culture

Redbox Slump Proves Discs Are Going Way of the Dodo

Streaming is killing them.

Jill Krasny4845 days ago
Pop Culture

Report: Redbox Instant Streaming Service Will Be $6 Per Month

Redbox got it for cheap.

Dru Ashe4974 days ago
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Pop Culture

Redbox Celebrates 2 Billion Movie and Video Game Rentals

Get a free over-night movie rental.

gerald335244 days ago
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Pop Culture

Netflix In Talks To Be A Part Of Your Cable Bill

The streaming service looks to be the next HBO.

Complex5245 days ago
Pop Culture

Comcast Joins The Web Video Fray With 'Streampix'

Yet another Netflix competitor.

gerald335260 days ago
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Pop Culture

Verizon And Redbox To Launch Online Movie Streaming Service

We envision lots of red.

gerald335275 days ago
Pop Culture

Redbox Raises DVD Rental Price by 20 Percent

Netflix isn't the only one.

gerald335373 days ago

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