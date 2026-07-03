Since calling it quits on their 11-year-long relationship, things have become messy between Shakira and Gerard Piqué. Here's everything you need to know.Dayna Haffenden
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If Cristano got a film, Lionel had to get one too.Wil Jones
This is the first Barca shirt to be without a prominent shirt sponsor since 2007.Jerry Gadiano
Starring in Den of Thieves, 50 Cent talks about his role in the film and working with Gerard Butler. He also takes time out to discuss what he would have changed on Eminem's latest album and shared his thoughts on Jay Z's 4:44 and artists like Lil Pump.Daniel Barna