Raul Gonzalez

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Interview: Raul Gonzalez on Joining the New York Cosmos, Living in the Big Apple, and Taylor Swift

Legendary striker Raul Gonzalez sits down with Complex News to discuss joining the Cosmos, living in NYC, and Taylor Swift.

Complex4204 days ago

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